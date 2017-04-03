– WWE Network will air a new Beyond the Ring special on Friday at 4 PM ET looking at Scott Hall. It will consist of the documentary portion of the Living on a Razor’s Edge: The Scott Hall Story DVD set that released last year.

– Shane McMahon posted to Twitter commenting on his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania:

What a privilege to be part of #WrestleMania 33 and to be in the ring with a talent that truly is phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/UoUTvRr6p7 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 3, 2017

– Roman Reigns spoke with Jonathan Coachman last night after his win The Undertaker to close out WrestleMania 33. In the ESPN video, which you can see below, Reigns said the win was bittersweet to the point that it almost felt like a loss. He said that he has nothing but respect for The Undertaker, just like everyone else in the industry does, and that as a family man and a provider he has to go out and fight for his, which is what he did: