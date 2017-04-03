wrestling / News

WWE News: Reigns Says WrestleMania Win is Bittersweet, Shane Gives AJ Styles Props, New Beyond the Ring Special

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE Network will air a new Beyond the Ring special on Friday at 4 PM ET looking at Scott Hall. It will consist of the documentary portion of the Living on a Razor’s Edge: The Scott Hall Story DVD set that released last year.

– Shane McMahon posted to Twitter commenting on his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania:

– Roman Reigns spoke with Jonathan Coachman last night after his win The Undertaker to close out WrestleMania 33. In the ESPN video, which you can see below, Reigns said the win was bittersweet to the point that it almost felt like a loss. He said that he has nothing but respect for The Undertaker, just like everyone else in the industry does, and that as a family man and a provider he has to go out and fight for his, which is what he did:

AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Scott Hall, Shane McMahon, WrestleMania 33

