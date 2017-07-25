wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young Now Working Raw, Stat on Rusev’s Flag Match Loss
– Rusev’s match with John Cena at Battleground made him the first star to compete in two Flag Matches on WWE PPVs. He previously won a Flag Match against Jack Swagger at SummerSlam 2014.
– Renee Young posted to Instagram last night revealing that she is now working both Raw and Smackdown. She will be working as a Raw correspondent with Charly Caruso now that Talking Smack is no longer a weekly show: