WWE News: Renee Young Now Working Raw, Stat on Rusev’s Flag Match Loss

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Rusev’s match with John Cena at Battleground made him the first star to compete in two Flag Matches on WWE PPVs. He previously won a Flag Match against Jack Swagger at SummerSlam 2014.

– Renee Young posted to Instagram last night revealing that she is now working both Raw and Smackdown. She will be working as a Raw correspondent with Charly Caruso now that Talking Smack is no longer a weekly show:

Dream team back in the (RAW) hiiiizouse!!! @charlycarusowwe ?????? (and yes, I'll still be on Smackdown ??)

A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on

