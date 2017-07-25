– Wrestling DVD Network reports that the NXT: From Secret to Sensation DVD set has been moved up from its original December release date. The site reports that the set will now be released on November 13th and will include a countdown of the top twenty-five Superstars that have worked in NXT.

– Here is another clip from Monday night’s Table For 3, with Renee Young talking about her relationship with her husband Dean Ambrose. Young says that the two of them do their own things, which helps them avoid the problem some couples encounter in that they become each other, losing interest and doing the same things: