WWE News: Renee Young On Resemblance To Mae Young Classic Competitor, Full Women’s Match From Battleground 2015
– WWE has posted a triple threat match from Battleground 2015, featuring Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Brie Bella, with Paige, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Alicia Fox, Naomi, and Tamina surrounding the ring.
– A fan on Twitter noted that Mae Young Classic contestant Taynara Conti looks like a combination of Renee Young and Natalya. Young seemed to agree.
@NatbyNature + @ReneeYoungWWE = pic.twitter.com/LPPBMh1oK2
— isaiah (@isaiassuazo223) July 14, 2017
.@NatbyNature I think you owe me child support money….we had a baby G! I'll let 2Paws know 🤑 https://t.co/gUM9QOZRgJ
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017
We're really proud of the young ass kicking lady she's become 👩👩👧
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017