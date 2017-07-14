wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young On Resemblance To Mae Young Classic Competitor, Full Women’s Match From Battleground 2015

July 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has posted a triple threat match from Battleground 2015, featuring Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Brie Bella, with Paige, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Alicia Fox, Naomi, and Tamina surrounding the ring.

– A fan on Twitter noted that Mae Young Classic contestant Taynara Conti looks like a combination of Renee Young and Natalya. Young seemed to agree.

