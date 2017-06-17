wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Says She Probably Won’t Wrestle In WWE, Photo Of Every Money in the Bank Competitor

June 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– During a Q&A on Twitter, Renee Young was asked if she’ll ever wrestle for WWE. She said it wasn’t likely, as she wanted to be a TV host. She wrote:

WWE.com has a gallery of every superstar to compete in WWE’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

article topics :

Renee Young, WWE Money in the Bank, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading