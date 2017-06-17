– During a Q&A on Twitter, Renee Young was asked if she’ll ever wrestle for WWE. She said it wasn’t likely, as she wanted to be a TV host. She wrote:

All signs point to nahhhhh 🔮 https://t.co/93xyIbc43O — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 17, 2017

Bc I never aspired to be a wrestler. Im a tv host. Have been since I was 20. https://t.co/gA9J7kaenP — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 17, 2017

