WWE News: Renee Young Says She Probably Won’t Wrestle In WWE, Photo Of Every Money in the Bank Competitor
June 17, 2017 | Posted by
– During a Q&A on Twitter, Renee Young was asked if she’ll ever wrestle for WWE. She said it wasn’t likely, as she wanted to be a TV host. She wrote:
All signs point to nahhhhh 🔮 https://t.co/93xyIbc43O
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 17, 2017
Bc I never aspired to be a wrestler. Im a tv host. Have been since I was 20. https://t.co/gA9J7kaenP
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 17, 2017
– WWE.com has a gallery of every superstar to compete in WWE’s Money in the Bank ladder match.