WWE News: Revival Wants a Title Shot, Stock Up, New Bella Twins Video

July 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $20.81 on Tuesday, up $0.13 (0.53%) from the previous closing price.

– Dash of The Revival posted to Twitter, noting that with undefeated records against New Day and the Hardys, they should be getting a Raw Tag Team Championship shot:

– Here is a new Bella Twins video, with the sisters modeling their new Birdiebee women’s clothing line:

