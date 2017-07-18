– WWE stock closed at $20.81 on Tuesday, up $0.13 (0.53%) from the previous closing price.

– Dash of The Revival posted to Twitter, noting that with undefeated records against New Day and the Hardys, they should be getting a Raw Tag Team Championship shot:

Undefeated against New Day. Undefeated against the Hardys. When do we get a title shot? @RealKurtAngle. @JasonJordanJJ can you ask daddy? — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 18, 2017

– Here is a new Bella Twins video, with the sisters modeling their new Birdiebee women’s clothing line: