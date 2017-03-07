– WWE stock closed at $20.56, down $0.35 (1.67%) from the previous close.

– Rhyno took to Twitter to comment on fans who still chant for ECW when he’s in the ring, posting:

I never get tired of hearing the crowd chant ECW during my match. #Hardcore4Life — Rhyno (@Rhyno313) March 7, 2017

– Here is the latest “Our Home” video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their living room: