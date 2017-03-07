wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhyno Never Gets Tired of ECW Chants, Latest Cena/Nikki Video, Stock Slips

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $20.56, down $0.35 (1.67%) from the previous close.

– Rhyno took to Twitter to comment on fans who still chant for ECW when he’s in the ring, posting:

– Here is the latest “Our Home” video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their living room:

