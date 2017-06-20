– WZ notes that Rhyno and Heath Slater are not being teamed up for the most part at live events this summer. The tag team partners are being advertised for singles matches for house shows and Rhyno faced Kalisto last night in a match taped for Main Event.

Nothing is confirmed at this point and it doesn’t mean anything definite, but the speculation is that the two may be going their different ways as a team.

– Here is a new video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube account, with Daniel Bryan and Brie talking about Bryan’s plans for Smackdown tonight. Bryan promises to set James Ellsworth straight after he helped Carmella win the Women’s Money in the Bank match, with Brie saying Bryan is coming for him.