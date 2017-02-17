wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Crashes First Take, Kevin Owens Tops ESPN Power Rankings, Mojo Rawley Comments on Rob Gronkowski Possibly Working With WWE

February 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made a surprise appearance today during ESPN’s First Take. You can check out an appearance of himself on the show below:

ESPN revealed its latest WWE Power Rankings. You can see the top five for the rankings below:

1. Kevin Owens
2. AJ Styles
3. Chris Jericho
4. Bray Wyatt
5. Randy Orton

ESPN recently interviewed Mojo Rawley. During the interview, he was asked about Rob Gronkowski working with WWE. Rawley stated:

“Rob has been a fan of the WWE for a long time. Trust me, we’ve been talking about this for years and whenever the time is right and whenever the stars are aligned, I can tell you he will be raring to get over here. He’s fired up doing something with me here at WWE, and I can’t wait to have him. We’ve been dreaming about it for years”

