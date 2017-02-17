wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Crashes First Take, Kevin Owens Tops ESPN Power Rankings, Mojo Rawley Comments on Rob Gronkowski Possibly Working With WWE
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made a surprise appearance today during ESPN’s First Take. You can check out an appearance of himself on the show below:
– ESPN revealed its latest WWE Power Rankings. You can see the top five for the rankings below:
1. Kevin Owens
2. AJ Styles
3. Chris Jericho
4. Bray Wyatt
5. Randy Orton
– ESPN recently interviewed Mojo Rawley. During the interview, he was asked about Rob Gronkowski working with WWE. Rawley stated:
“Rob has been a fan of the WWE for a long time. Trust me, we’ve been talking about this for years and whenever the time is right and whenever the stars are aligned, I can tell you he will be raring to get over here. He’s fired up doing something with me here at WWE, and I can’t wait to have him. We’ve been dreaming about it for years”