wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair in Town For Rumble, Ranallo Calling SD Matches Tonight, Duggan Recalls His Royal Rumble Win

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ric-flair

PWInsider reports that Ric Flair, the full NXT roster and the Performance Center trainees are in town today for the Royal Rumble.

– Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter to note that he is calling the Smackdown matches at the Cruiserweight Championship match tonight at the PPV:

– Here is a WWE video with Hacksaw Jim Duggan recalling his win in the first Royal Rumble match:

article topics :

Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Mauro Ranallo, Ric Flair, Royal Rumble, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading