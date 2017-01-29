wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair in Town For Rumble, Ranallo Calling SD Matches Tonight, Duggan Recalls His Royal Rumble Win
– PWInsider reports that Ric Flair, the full NXT roster and the Performance Center trainees are in town today for the Royal Rumble.
– Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter to note that he is calling the Smackdown matches at the Cruiserweight Championship match tonight at the PPV:
My first @WWE #RoyalRumble event. Can't wait to call @AJStylesOrg vs @JohnCena ; @GottaGetSwann vs @Neville & 6 Woman Tag Team match.👊
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 29, 2017
– Here is a WWE video with Hacksaw Jim Duggan recalling his win in the first Royal Rumble match: