– PWInsider reports that Ric Flair, the full NXT roster and the Performance Center trainees are in town today for the Royal Rumble.

– Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter to note that he is calling the Smackdown matches at the Cruiserweight Championship match tonight at the PPV:

– Here is a WWE video with Hacksaw Jim Duggan recalling his win in the first Royal Rumble match: