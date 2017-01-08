– Tye Dillinger took to Twitter and gave praise to Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 11, as well as commenting on his anniversary in the business as you can see below:

Got caught up on @njpw1972 #wk11 👍🏻 An INCREDIBLE showing by all! We've never met, but @KennyOmegamanX is a rockstar…hope we meet soon. — Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) January 7, 2017

15 years ago today, I stepped into a wrestling ring for the very first time…by far, the best decision I've ever made. #I❤ProWrestling — Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) January 8, 2017

– Ric Flair posted a new workout photo to Facebook, as you can see below: