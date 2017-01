– Ric Flair posted the following video to Instagram, in which he gives the Atlanta Falcons a pep talk before their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers today:

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Kofi Kingston taking on Seth Rollins in the Raw finals of the WWE Madden Tournament: