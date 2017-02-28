– Ric Flair was backstage at Raw last night, but was not used on camera.

– The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania was release on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download today. The movie is describes as follows…

Everyone’s favorite futuristic family travels back in time to team up with some of today’s biggest WWE Superstars in The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania! Following the success of Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Mystery, WWE Superstars Big Show®, Alicia Fox™, Roman Reigns®, Seth Rollins® and Sheamus® team up with George, Elroy and the rest of the Jetsons gang in order to save Orbit City from the wrestle-bot army in an all-new original movie. In the midst of an exhibition match, a powerful snow storm freezes Big Show solid. One hundred years later, Big Show has finally thawed and is discovered by George Jetson. His first mission is to revive wrestling in 22nd century Orbit City. With Big Show’s help, Elroy and George build robotic Superstars. But Big Show had big plans of his own! The wrestle-bot army manages to capture Orbit City! This leaves George and the Jetsons family one option: travel back in time to enlist WWE Superstars Alicia Fox, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus to help defeat the Big Show and his wrestle-bot army in the future. With a star-studded voice cast, including WWE Superstars Big Show, Alicia Fox, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sheamus, this action-packed film is a can’t miss!

– WWE released their official WWE Book of Rules was released today, it is described as follows…

“Do you know the difference between a Hollywood Backlot Brawl and a Brooklyn Street Fight? What happens at the end of an Iron Man match if there’s no clear victor? Which move is off-limits inside a WWE ring? With The Official WWE Book of Rules, you’ll no longer need to ask. This complete guide to every single style of WWE match-stipulation or otherwise, lays out all of WWE’s rules (many published for the first time) and also calls out Superstars who have no problem breaking them. With insight and commentary from WWE’s brightest Superstars as well as veteran referees, it’s the ultimate companion to anyone who believes rules were made to be broken.”

Credit: PWInsider.com