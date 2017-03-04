wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flar Thanks Kanye West For His Sneakers, WWE Looks at Roman Reigns’ First Pinfall Loss
March 4, 2017 | Posted by
– Kanye West recently sent WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair some of his Adidas YEEZY Boost sneakers. Flair thanked Kanye on Twitter…
Shout out to my man @kanyewest and @adidas I love them all, but these new Zebra's gotta be my favorite! Remind me of my Gators!!!!! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/OcuK35BMAf
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 2, 2017
– WWE posted the following video on their YouTube channel of Roman Reigns suffering his first pinfall loss on Raw, back in September of 2013