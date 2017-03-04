wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flar Thanks Kanye West For His Sneakers, WWE Looks at Roman Reigns’ First Pinfall Loss

March 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Kanye West recently sent WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair some of his Adidas YEEZY Boost sneakers. Flair thanked Kanye on Twitter…

– WWE posted the following video on their YouTube channel of Roman Reigns suffering his first pinfall loss on Raw, back in September of 2013

