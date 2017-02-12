– Matt Riddle spoke with the Irish Daily Mirror for a new interview. When asked why WWE has yet to sign him, he said, “I’ve talked to [William] Regal and I’ve talked to Triple H. I’ve talked to everyone important there. They all like my work, they dig my stuff.”

– Michael Richard Bias, who faced and was swuashed by Braun Strowman on a recent Raw, discussed his experience with CBC News. A couple of highlights are below:

On his appearance: “This is the first time I’m on major TV. I’m on WWE Raw. That’s a dream for anyone who wrestles.”

On what may come out of it: “The biggest thing for me is to get an actual tryout at the Performance Center out of this. I feel very confident if I had an actual tryout, and they saw all the stuff I can do in the ring, there’s probably a chance that I could get hired.”

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Fury, featuring moves on the steel floor of the Elimination Chamber: