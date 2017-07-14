– Smackdown writer Brian Road Dogg James took to Twitter to comment on criticism of WWE cutting back on the use of pyro. It was reported yesterday that WWE stopped using pyro for ring entrances both as a cost cutting measure, and because they no longer feel the need to.

"lower"? Are these things a "low" down move to you? It's just economics and neither are necessary — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 13, 2017

I agree. In 3 months it'll be the norm and no one will care, that's our current society. Pyro in a Wrestling show isn't a priority in life. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 13, 2017

– Here is a new video from Nikki Bella, showing off her outfit for the ESPYs. Nikki worked a sporty look, showing off some of The Bella Twins’ Birdie Bee line. She thought it was bit of a daring look and wondered if she’ll make any “Worst dressed” lists. Her outfit was largely given positive reviews.