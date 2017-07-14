wrestling / News

WWE News: Road Dogg Comments on WWE Cutting Back on Pyro, Nikki Bella Talks ESPY Outfit

July 14, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Smackdown writer Brian Road Dogg James took to Twitter to comment on criticism of WWE cutting back on the use of pyro. It was reported yesterday that WWE stopped using pyro for ring entrances both as a cost cutting measure, and because they no longer feel the need to.

– Here is a new video from Nikki Bella, showing off her outfit for the ESPYs. Nikki worked a sporty look, showing off some of The Bella Twins’ Birdie Bee line. She thought it was bit of a daring look and wondered if she’ll make any “Worst dressed” lists. Her outfit was largely given positive reviews.

