WWE News: Pic of Triple H & Road Dogg Working Together on NXT TakeOver Production, Seth Rollins Gets in Final Workout Before WrestleMania

April 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Triple H posted the following photo showing him and Brian James (aka Road Dogg) at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando event. It appeared James worked with Triple H as a producer for tonight’s event.

– WWE released a new video of Seth Rollins getting a final workout in before his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 33. You can check that out in the player below.

