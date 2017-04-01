wrestling / News
WWE News: Pic of Triple H & Road Dogg Working Together on NXT TakeOver Production, Seth Rollins Gets in Final Workout Before WrestleMania
April 1, 2017
– Triple H posted the following photo showing him and Brian James (aka Road Dogg) at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando event. It appeared James worked with Triple H as a producer for tonight’s event.
24 years of creating together. Excited for you all to see #NXTTakeOver: Orlando. #WeAreNXT @WWERoadDogg pic.twitter.com/rn3ojPTMCX
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 1, 2017
– WWE released a new video of Seth Rollins getting a final workout in before his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 33. You can check that out in the player below.