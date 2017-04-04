– Hannibal TV caught up with Road Warrior Animal at WrestleCon and asked him about the Paige private video hack. Animal said in the video, which you can see below, “You know what man, I think the person that stole those videos should be thrown in jail and locked up. Because you invaded Paige’s privacy. That’s her own personal stuff. Anybody that’s alive should be able to film what they want their own personal stuff. I don’t care who she’s doing it with, what she’s doing.”

– Hannibal also spoke with Bill DeMott at the event about NXT stars appearing at WrestleMania on the main roster. “You look across the board at just the past 10 years or so, and I was fortunate enough to be part of the program, and started the Performance Center down here with Triple H,” he said. “And you’re watching Sasha, and Kevin Owens, and Charlotte, you go across the board now, and there’s nothing better than to know you had something to do with somebody somewhere. I’m proud of them all. NXT has taken off to be this unbelievable brand.”