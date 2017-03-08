– Here are Shinsuke Nakamura and other NXT Superstars with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer today, as a 12-foot tall WWE Title belt was revealed on the shore of Lake Eola to celebrate WrestleMania 33 season…

We're 25 days away from @WWE #WrestleMania at our @CWStadium. This event is a BIG deal! pic.twitter.com/kjsiuAX5M1 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) March 8, 2017

– WWE artist Rob Schamberger announced today that he will be set up inside WrestleMania 33 Axxess this year instead of live painting outside of the WrestleMania Superstore. He will have dozens of signed and unsigned prints available, and will be selling an exclusive Four Horsewomen print signed by Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley. Fans will also be able to purchase a signed copy of BOOM! Studios’ “WrestleMania Special” comic book, featuring a cover art by Rob. He will also be painting a piece on Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, which will be filmed for WWE’s “Canvas 2 Canvas” YouTube series Here is his Axxess schedule…

* March 30: 6-10 PM

* March 31: 5-9 PM

* April 1: 1-5 PM & 6-10 PM

* April 2: 8 AM – 12 PM