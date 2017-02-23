wrestling / News

WWE News: Rob Van Dam Presenting at Edibles List Awards, Darren Young Makes Appearance For NHL Team

February 23, 2017

– Rob Van Dam was announced as a special presenter at the Best of 2016 Edibles List Awards. The cannibis-related event is hosted by Edibles Magazine and takes place on February 26th in Los Angeles. You can find out more here.

– Darren Young served as the Social Captain for the Tampa Bay Lightning for Thursday night’s NHL game against the Calgary Flames. Tonight is Pride Night for the game:

