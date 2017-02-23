wrestling / News
WWE News: Rob Van Dam Presenting at Edibles List Awards, Darren Young Makes Appearance For NHL Team
– Rob Van Dam was announced as a special presenter at the Best of 2016 Edibles List Awards. The cannibis-related event is hosted by Edibles Magazine and takes place on February 26th in Los Angeles. You can find out more here.
– Darren Young served as the Social Captain for the Tampa Bay Lightning for Thursday night’s NHL game against the Calgary Flames. Tonight is Pride Night for the game:
#Bolts fans, please welcome tonight's @budlight #BoltsSocial captain, the @wwe's @DarrenYoungWWE! ⚡💪🏼 #CGYvsTBL pic.twitter.com/3r2Z9FhyoY
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 24, 2017
I'm here at my first hockey game! @pridetape @diversitytb @equalityfl@youcanplay @TBLightning pic.twitter.com/Ct9cRg2N7D
— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) February 23, 2017
I'm so excited for tonight's game @TBLightning vs @nhlflames @YouCanPlayTeam @PrideTape @DiversityTB @equalityfl pic.twitter.com/58QINGGm0i
— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) February 24, 2017