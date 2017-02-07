wrestling / News

WWE News: Rock and Gronkowski Celebrate Patriots’ Super Bowl Win, Smackdown Dark Match

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

PWInsider reports that Mojo Rawley beat Curt Hawkins in the dark match before Smackdown. The site noted that “Mojo kicked out of a pin, hulked up, hit a Stinger Splash, and then a tilt-a-whirl slam for the win.”

– The Rock posted the following video to his YouTube account of himself and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski celebrating the Patriot’s Super Bowl 51 win:

