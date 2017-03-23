wrestling / News
WWE News: Rock Comments on Passing of His Girlfriend’s Father, Orlando Preps for WrestleMania
– The father of the Rock’s girlfriend has passed away. Sib Hashian, who was the drummer for Boston, passed away on Wednesday night after suffering a heart attack while performing on a cruise. Hashian’s daughter Lauren has a child with Rock.
The Great One posted to Instagram, as you can see below:
Rest In Peace & Love to my second dad Sib Hashian. Don't know why things have to happen the way they do sometimes. When loved ones leave us so suddenly without having a chance to say goodbye. Perhaps the lesson here is the reminder to live our lives as full and as present as we possibly can, because we just never know what's around the corner. What a full and exciting life this man lived. What an amazing family he created, loved, watched over and protected. Being on stage, in front of adoring fans, friends and family. Keeping the beat one last time. Your passing in this manner is extremely poetic and somehow beautiful. Thank you for the many life lessons you've taught over the years. Grateful. We love you Sib. We miss you. Yhmwitcoltroml. "Hasan burgers" for everyone in heaven.
– Fan pictures are floating around social media of Orlando getting dressed up in preparation for WrestleMania, as you can see below:
Orlando ya se prepara para #WrestleMania33. pic.twitter.com/Ki4206cTdV
— Esquina WWE (@esquina_wwe) March 23, 2017
#wrestlemania33 #wwe @WWE #orlandostrong #lakeeola pic.twitter.com/FYlAJMbNKq
— Jon Aron (@JonnyInTheAM) March 23, 2017