Cool buzz on our new @CNN show. Our @sevenbucksprod is proud to bring you our @cnnorigseries #SOUNDTRACKS. From the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, to the 9/11 attacks to our LBGT community's Stonewall Riots…we chronicle the music that transformed and transcended the monumental events of our nation's history. You'll never listen to these iconic songs the same way again when you see how profoundly they inspired the people and great change in our country. Excited for you to watch. #SOUNDTRACKS #SevenBucksProds #ShowOfForce THIS APRIL on #CNN.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:36pm PST