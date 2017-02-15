wrestling / News
WWE News: Rock Hypes His New CNN Series, MLB Star Gives WWE Title to Make-A-Wish Kid
– The Rock has posted a new video promoting the new CNN Original Series from his Seven Bucks Production company titled Soundtracks. The series will “chronicle the music that transformed and transcended the monumental events of our nation’s history.”
Cool buzz on our new @CNN show. Our @sevenbucksprod is proud to bring you our @cnnorigseries #SOUNDTRACKS. From the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, to the 9/11 attacks to our LBGT community's Stonewall Riots…we chronicle the music that transformed and transcended the monumental events of our nation's history. You'll never listen to these iconic songs the same way again when you see how profoundly they inspired the people and great change in our country. Excited for you to watch. #SOUNDTRACKS #SevenBucksProds #ShowOfForce THIS APRIL on #CNN.
– Chicago White Sox pitcher Derek Holland took to Instagram and noted that he was at Elimination Chamber, where he presented a WWE Championship to Make-A-Wish kid Edward:
Want to thank @WWE and the staff of #terrysims and #jimkelly for setting me up and not knowing what was going to happen next at the #eliminationchamber. Got to meet one of the nicest but yet happiest kids. His name is Edward and he's in the picture above. He's a make a wish kid and he wanted to see @johncena and that he did. But little did he know me and my new teammate #tommykahnle for @whitesox were going to surprise him with a WWE championship belt. Not only was the event a great show and fun to be apart of but the real champion is Lil man Edward. Pray for this lil boy as he continues his battle. We never realize how lucky and blessed we are but we ALL can make a difference for those in need. Thanks you @WWE for ur class act wrestler and staff for making this a great night not only for me but mainly for Edward and many others. What a great night and a great #eliminationchamber #blessed #twoclapsandaricflair #thepeopleschampedward #60feet6foundation #fightingtokillcancer #cenatime