– Tampa Bay Times has named Titus O’Neil among their top ten most intriguing people of 2016. You can read the full list here . O’Neil’s entry reads:

“Inside his chiseled, 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame lies a big heart representative of his strength. O’Neil, once known as Thaddeus Bullard, now stars in WWE wrestling but he also motivates students, gives Ted Talks and makes the most of his platform. That’s a championship move.”

– The Rock was named the 2016 Movie Person of the Year by USA Today. Rock, who starred in Moana and Central Intelligence this year, reacted to the news on Twitter, posting: