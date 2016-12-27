wrestling / News
WWE News: Rock Praises Nia Jax, Smackdown Dark Match
– The Smackdown dark match featured Apollo Crews defeating Curt Hawkins per Wrestling Inc.
– The Rock praised Nia Jax as one of the best female athletes in the world in a new post-workout video posted to Instagram:
She ain't like most girls. Me and my cuz @niajaxwwe (Lina) layin' down our post workout ??. Really proud of the hard work she's putting in 24/7 to become a real asset and draw for the WWE and their Women's Division which has some of the best female athletes on the planet. Luv spending hours with her chopping it up because she's so coachable & enthusiastic to learn the wrestling business inside and out from me. But what I'm most proud of about Lina's journey is she represents millions of young girls around the world who don't fit the "traditional mold" of what girls in the entertainment industry look like. She's an inspiring example that regardless of your look, height, weight, race, the most powerful thing you can always be is yourself. Because you're perfect. Just keep putting in that hard work and being humble and hungry. We're all rooting for ya. #IronParadise #NiaJax #FutureWWEWomensChamp #WhyBeLikeMostGirls #WhenYouCanBeYourself ????