She ain't like most girls. Me and my cuz @niajaxwwe (Lina) layin' down our post workout ??. Really proud of the hard work she's putting in 24/7 to become a real asset and draw for the WWE and their Women's Division which has some of the best female athletes on the planet. Luv spending hours with her chopping it up because she's so coachable & enthusiastic to learn the wrestling business inside and out from me. But what I'm most proud of about Lina's journey is she represents millions of young girls around the world who don't fit the "traditional mold" of what girls in the entertainment industry look like. She's an inspiring example that regardless of your look, height, weight, race, the most powerful thing you can always be is yourself. Because you're perfect. Just keep putting in that hard work and being humble and hungry. We're all rooting for ya. #IronParadise #NiaJax #FutureWWEWomensChamp #WhyBeLikeMostGirls #WhenYouCanBeYourself ????

A video posted by therock (@therock) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:18pm PST