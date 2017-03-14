wrestling / News

WWE News: Rock Says He’s Trying to Attend WrestleMania, Promo For Reigns vs. Undertaker

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Rock noted during an exchange with 2017 Warrior Award winner Eric LeGrand that he is “trying to get down there” to WrestleMania 33. You can see the posts between the two below:

– Here is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33:

Roman Reigns, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Undertaker, WrestleMania 33, Jeremy Thomas

