– The Rock noted during an exchange with 2017 Warrior Award winner Eric LeGrand that he is “trying to get down there” to WrestleMania 33. You can see the posts between the two below:

@TheRock @HBO @BallersHBO Going to be awesome. Hope to see you in Orlando in a few weeks — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) March 14, 2017

Thx you brotha! We're trying to get down there. Congratulations and keep inspiring the masses! https://t.co/ccHFiPhhUH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2017

– Here is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33: