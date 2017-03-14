wrestling / News
WWE News: Rock Says He’s Trying to Attend WrestleMania, Promo For Reigns vs. Undertaker
March 14, 2017
– The Rock noted during an exchange with 2017 Warrior Award winner Eric LeGrand that he is “trying to get down there” to WrestleMania 33. You can see the posts between the two below:
@TheRock @HBO @BallersHBO Going to be awesome. Hope to see you in Orlando in a few weeks
— Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) March 14, 2017
Thx you brotha! We're trying to get down there. Congratulations and keep inspiring the masses! https://t.co/ccHFiPhhUH
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2017
– Here is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33:
We find out whose yard @WWE TRULY is when @WWERomanReigns and The #Undertaker go one-on-one at the #UltimateThrillRide, #WrestleMania 33! pic.twitter.com/Irw4xezrZJ
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017