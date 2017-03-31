– WWE stock closed at $22.22, down $0.25 (1.11%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE stars Zack Ryder, Darren Young, Ember Moon, Tye Dillinger and Dasha Fuentes hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge in Orlando at Prairie Lake Elementary school in Orlando on Friday. You can see pics of the event below:

Congrats to the winners of the #Wrestlemania Reading Challenge! The bookworms at Prairie Lake Elementary read over 250k minutes! #WWEReads 😀 pic.twitter.com/sdNP5bLr0R — First Book (@FirstBook) March 31, 2017

– WWE posted the following clip of Seth Rollins in Orlando congratulating Teddy Long on his Hall of Fame induction: