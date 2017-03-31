wrestling / News
WWE News: Rollins Congratulates Teddy Long on HOF Induction, Stars Host Reading Challenge, Stock Down
– WWE stock closed at $22.22, down $0.25 (1.11%) from the previous closing price.
– WWE stars Zack Ryder, Darren Young, Ember Moon, Tye Dillinger and Dasha Fuentes hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge in Orlando at Prairie Lake Elementary school in Orlando on Friday. You can see pics of the event below:
Congrats to the winners of the #Wrestlemania Reading Challenge! The bookworms at Prairie Lake Elementary read over 250k minutes! #WWEReads 😀 pic.twitter.com/sdNP5bLr0R
— First Book (@FirstBook) March 31, 2017
Some fun Q&A with Prairie Lake students! @DarrenYoungWWE @ZackRyder @DashWilderWWE @WWEEmberMoon @ImAPerfectTen pic.twitter.com/m9vxwdzLCD
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 31, 2017
The students of Prairie Lake are not shy! @DarrenYoungWWE @ZackRyder @DashaFuentesWWE @WWEEmberMoon @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/3Urd7NZ3nP
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 31, 2017
– WWE posted the following clip of Seth Rollins in Orlando congratulating Teddy Long on his Hall of Fame induction:
It's never a bad time for a HOLLA HOLLA HOLLA from @teddyplayalong! Right, @WWERollins? #WWEHOF #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tOYjNbPqUN
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2017