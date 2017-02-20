– Xavier Woods said on Raw on Monday that the New Day are hoping to play the hyenas in Disney’s live-action Lion King remake. Donald Glover and James Earl Jones are playing Simba and Mufasa in the film, which Jon Favreau is directing.

– WWE announced on Monday that Goldberg and Seth Rollins will appear on Raw next week. Goldberg will be hyping his match at Fastlane against Kevin Owens while Rollins will do an interview updating his injury status: