WWE News: Rollins & Goldberg Announced For Raw Next Week, New Day Seeking Roles in The Lion King
– Xavier Woods said on Raw on Monday that the New Day are hoping to play the hyenas in Disney’s live-action Lion King remake. Donald Glover and James Earl Jones are playing Simba and Mufasa in the film, which Jon Favreau is directing.
– WWE announced on Monday that Goldberg and Seth Rollins will appear on Raw next week. Goldberg will be hyping his match at Fastlane against Kevin Owens while Rollins will do an interview updating his injury status:
NEXT WEEK: @Goldberg returns to #RAW just six days before challenging @FightOwensFight for the @WWE #UniversalTitle at #WWEFastlane! #RAW pic.twitter.com/hlrzil6How
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
ALSO NEXT WEEK: We'll have an exclusive sit-down interview with @WWERollins as he addresses @TripleH @SamoaJoe and more! #RAW pic.twitter.com/lQ3R2nbbgN
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017