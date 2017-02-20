wrestling / News

WWE News: Rollins & Goldberg Announced For Raw Next Week, New Day Seeking Roles in The Lion King

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Xavier Woods said on Raw on Monday that the New Day are hoping to play the hyenas in Disney’s live-action Lion King remake. Donald Glover and James Earl Jones are playing Simba and Mufasa in the film, which Jon Favreau is directing.

– WWE announced on Monday that Goldberg and Seth Rollins will appear on Raw next week. Goldberg will be hyping his match at Fastlane against Kevin Owens while Rollins will do an interview updating his injury status:

article topics :

Goldberg, RAW, Seth Rollins, The Lion King (Live Action), The New Day, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading