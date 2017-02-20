– Seth Rollins is down in Birmingham, Alabama rehabbing his knee today.

– WWE will be filming the scenes for Wrestling With My Family after Raw goes off the air tonight.

– The WWE Network is now available through the Google Chromecast…

Google Chromecast is available from your PC, Mac and the WWE mobile apps

In order to experience WWE Network on a Chromecast-enable Smart TV or through a Chromecast device, you must be a WWE Network subscriber and either use the Chromecast browser, or the WWE app available for iOS or Android mobile devices.

In each case, you must ensure that both the casting device and the receiving device are on the same WiFi network.

PC or Mac

To cast from a PC or Mac, you must use Google Chrome. Please refer to Google Help for more information.

Once Chrome is installed:

1. Launch Chrome and visit http://www.wwe.com/

2. Click the “WWE Network” link in the top, right-hand side of the page

3. Sign in with your WWE Network account

4. Connect to Chromecast by clicking your browser-based cast icon.

5. Select the content you wish to cast and start it

6. Click the Chromecast icon in the bottom right-hand side of the video player window and select the receiver device (e.g., TV) to which you want to cast.

iOS or Android mobile devices

To cast from a mobile device, you must first install and configure the Google Home app. Google Home manages your mobile devices connection to your receiving devices. Without Google Home, the WWE app will not be able to find a device to which to cast.

You may install Google Home by visiting the Chromecast Setup page, or search for the “Google Home” app in Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.

Once Google Home is installed and configured:

* Download and Install the latest version of the WWE app for your iOS or Android device from the appropriate app store

* Launch the WWE app

* Find the content you want to watch

* Click the Chromecast button on the video

* Select the receiver device (e.g., TV) to which you want to cast

