WWE News: Rollins Jokes About Match With The Rock, Miz & Maryse Doing Q&A, Latest NXT Insider
July 5, 2017
– The Miz and Maryse are set to do a Q&A with Roku at some point leading into SummerSlam. Roku posted to Twitter:
If you could ask @WWE's @mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin anything before #SummerSlam, what would it be?
Tweet us questions using #AskTheMiz! pic.twitter.com/4EiRsbn2mi
— Roku (@RokuPlayer) July 5, 2017
– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to play with an idea from a fan that he should have a match with The Rock, posting:
I mean Mania is only like 8 months away…🤔🤔 https://t.co/JMQIJaAbXH
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 5, 2017
– Here is the latest episode of WWE NXT Insider, Cathy Kelley looking tonight’s NXT Championship Match between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong: