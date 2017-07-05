– The Miz and Maryse are set to do a Q&A with Roku at some point leading into SummerSlam. Roku posted to Twitter:

– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to play with an idea from a fan that he should have a match with The Rock, posting:

I mean Mania is only like 8 months away…🤔🤔 https://t.co/JMQIJaAbXH — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 5, 2017

– Here is the latest episode of WWE NXT Insider, Cathy Kelley looking tonight’s NXT Championship Match between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong: