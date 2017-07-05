wrestling / News

WWE News: Rollins Jokes About Match With The Rock, Miz & Maryse Doing Q&A, Latest NXT Insider

July 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Miz and Maryse are set to do a Q&A with Roku at some point leading into SummerSlam. Roku posted to Twitter:

– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to play with an idea from a fan that he should have a match with The Rock, posting:

– Here is the latest episode of WWE NXT Insider, Cathy Kelley looking tonight’s NXT Championship Match between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong:

article topics :

Maryse, NXT, Seth Rollins, The Miz, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading