– As of this time, Roman Reigns is still advertised to work WWE house shows this weekend. Reigns was injured within storyline due to Braun Strowman’s attack on Raw. As of now, live event listings for the weekend have stars scheduled to work with the brands they were on before the Superstar Shakeup.

– Nikki Bella noted in the following YouTube video that she is making plans for her wedding with John Cena. No word on the date as of yet.

– WWE posted the following pics and video from tonight’s NXT house show in Atlanta, Georgia which is one of Tye Dillinger’s last shows with the brand:

