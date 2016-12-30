– At a live event in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Roman Reigns was spotted breaking character during a match with Kevin Owens. Owens had Reigns in a headlock and began shouting at the fans, which caused Reigns to start laughing. Owens made fun of him for it, so Reigns said he was laughing at how much he earns compared to the Universal champion. Eventually, John Cena decided to weigh in as well.

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!!😂 I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! 🤑 #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

There's no way you thought of that one on your own. https://t.co/YGNfjZLZR1 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 30, 2016

– Mick Foley revealed on Twitter that he convinced the person who started a now-cancelled GoFundMe campaign for him to refund the money that people donated.