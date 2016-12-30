wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Breaks Character At Live Event, Mick Foley Helps Refund Fan Donation Money

December 30, 2016 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– At a live event in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Roman Reigns was spotted breaking character during a match with Kevin Owens. Owens had Reigns in a headlock and began shouting at the fans, which caused Reigns to start laughing. Owens made fun of him for it, so Reigns said he was laughing at how much he earns compared to the Universal champion. Eventually, John Cena decided to weigh in as well.

– Mick Foley revealed on Twitter that he convinced the person who started a now-cancelled GoFundMe campaign for him to refund the money that people donated.

