WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On WWE Branded Party Cups, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Clip Of Goldberg vs. Triple H
– WWE has posted a clip from RAW in 2003, featuring Goldberg cutting a promo on Triple H and then taking him out.
– Heath Slater is 34 years old today. WWE marked the occasion on Instagram:
In other wrestling birthdays, Jesse Ventura is 66 and The Boogeyman is 53.
– WWE has released a new line of WWE branded party cups featuring Chris Jericho, Naomi, Bayley, AJ Styles, Southpaw Wrestling, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and The Hardys. Roman Reigns reacted to the cups on Twitter.
It's Friday! Celebrate with new #WWE reusable party cups at #WWEShop. Perfect for your next PPV party.https://t.co/Lopr5ojNkl pic.twitter.com/GObwHg8Kl6
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 14, 2017
Hey @WWEShop send me a pack of these please! #QuietBeers https://t.co/ogLY8xZ0NE
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 14, 2017