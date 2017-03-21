wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Congratulates The Usos, Video of AJ Styles and Shane McMahon on Smackdown

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter to congratulate the Usos on their Smackdown Tag Team Championship win on Tuesday’s Smackdown, posting:

– WWE posted the following highlight videos of Shane McMahon and AJ Styles’ interactions from Smackdown. Styles accepted Shane’s challenge for a match and later in the show, Shane attacked Styles and put him through the announcer’s table with a big elbow drop:

