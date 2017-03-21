wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Congratulates The Usos, Video of AJ Styles and Shane McMahon on Smackdown
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns took to Twitter to congratulate the Usos on their Smackdown Tag Team Championship win on Tuesday’s Smackdown, posting:
Congrats to my cousins @WWEUsos !!!! 3x WWE Tag Champs, numbers don't lie. Our bloodline sets the bar! #AhhhYessir
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 22, 2017
– WWE posted the following highlight videos of Shane McMahon and AJ Styles’ interactions from Smackdown. Styles accepted Shane’s challenge for a match and later in the show, Shane attacked Styles and put him through the announcer’s table with a big elbow drop: