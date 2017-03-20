– Roman Reigns recently spoke with Boomer and Carton about getting booed in spite of being a babyface.

He said: “Any fan would agree with you, it’s about what they want. And for me it’s about them showing up and doing what they want and having fun. And if that entails booing me, then please. Pile in baby, I’m a grown man, I got kids, I can handle it.”

– Mojo Rawley posted a video on Twitter showing him using James Ellsworth as exercise equipment.

When you run out of plates at the gym, get creative. No excuses. Just results. Thanks @realellsworth! #EverybodyFights @GordieGronk pic.twitter.com/PeRW2mfRFr — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 20, 2017

– PWInsider reports that Dana Warrior is in New York City tonight, where RAW is being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. That doesn’t mean she will appear on camera. She is set to present the Warrior Award to former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.