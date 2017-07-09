wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Promises to Leave Braun Strowman in an Ambulance, Seth Rollins Hints at Reunion of The Shield

July 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Roman Reigns tweeted out a promo to hype his ambulance match tonight against Braun Strowman. Reigns said he plans to leave Strowman in an ambulance tonight. You can check out his tweet below.

– During WWE’s recent house show at Madison Square Garden, Seth Rollins cut a promo where he seemed to hint at a reunion of The Shield. You can check out a video of his promo at the event from Pro Wrestling Unlimited below. After the main event, fans started chanting for Dean Ambrose and The Shield. Rollins later stated, “I’ve got some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that Ambrose is about 15 drinks deep at a bar somewhere. The good news is, we hear you New York City!”

