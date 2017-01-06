wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts To RAW Announcement, Behind-The-Scenes Of Nigel McGuinness’ First WWE Photo Shoot, John Cena Posts Training Video
January 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Roman Romans had the following to say about getting booked against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicap match on RAW. His US title will be on the line.
Line them up and I'll run right thru 'em. #AhhhhYessir #Raw https://t.co/k5NEsGtVFI
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 6, 2017
– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes video of Nigel McGuinness’ first photo shoot for them. He will provide commentary for the upcoming UK championship tournament.
– John Cena tweeted a photo of a weightlifting session, then tagged his Royal Rumble opponent AJ Styles.
440lb 'pause bench' @AJStylesOrg will understand why at #RoyalRumble I can kick out at 2! @WWE @TapouT #EarnTheDay pic.twitter.com/ZUgkpylmvJ
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017