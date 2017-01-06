wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts To RAW Announcement, Behind-The-Scenes Of Nigel McGuinness’ First WWE Photo Shoot, John Cena Posts Training Video

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
roman-raw-91916

– Roman Romans had the following to say about getting booked against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicap match on RAW. His US title will be on the line.

– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes video of Nigel McGuinness’ first photo shoot for them. He will provide commentary for the upcoming UK championship tournament.

– John Cena tweeted a photo of a weightlifting session, then tagged his Royal Rumble opponent AJ Styles.

article topics :

John Cena, Nigel McGuinness, Roman Reigns, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading