– Roman Romans had the following to say about getting booked against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicap match on RAW. His US title will be on the line.

– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes video of Nigel McGuinness’ first photo shoot for them. He will provide commentary for the upcoming UK championship tournament.

– John Cena tweeted a photo of a weightlifting session, then tagged his Royal Rumble opponent AJ Styles.