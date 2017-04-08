wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Responds To Negative Tweet, Fans Polled On Who Should Join Total Divas, Mauro Ranallo Thanks Fans
– A fan on Twitter tagged Roman Reigns in a tweet of a Street Fighter cartoon in which Guile is posing in the ring while fans throw trash. The fan wrote: “Must be hard being cartoon Roman Reigns.” Reigns replied:
Must be hard being a grown man, that tweets another grown man cartoons. https://t.co/za0vpR532B
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 8, 2017
– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which female superstar should join the cast of Total Divas. At this time, Sasha Banks leads with 32%, followed by Alexa Bliss (27%), Bayley/Charlotte (15%) and Becky Lynch (12%).
– In light of the rumors surrounding his WWE absence and issues with JBL, Mauro Ranallo posted a tweet thanking fans for their support. He wrote:
While I make my living with words, there are none that truly express my gratitude for the support. THANK YOU will have to do. 👊 #Blessed
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 8, 2017