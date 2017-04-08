wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Responds To Negative Tweet, Fans Polled On Who Should Join Total Divas, Mauro Ranallo Thanks Fans

April 8, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– A fan on Twitter tagged Roman Reigns in a tweet of a Street Fighter cartoon in which Guile is posing in the ring while fans throw trash. The fan wrote: “Must be hard being cartoon Roman Reigns.” Reigns replied:

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which female superstar should join the cast of Total Divas. At this time, Sasha Banks leads with 32%, followed by Alexa Bliss (27%), Bayley/Charlotte (15%) and Becky Lynch (12%).

– In light of the rumors surrounding his WWE absence and issues with JBL, Mauro Ranallo posted a tweet thanking fans for their support. He wrote:

article topics :

Mauro Ranallo, Roman Reigns, Total Divas, Joseph Lee

