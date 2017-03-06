wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He Sets The Bar in WWE, Charlotte Comments on PPV Loss
– During last night’s episode of Raw Talk, Roman Reigns spoke about continuing to fight for his family’s legacy, and that he wants to keep raising the bar in the WWE. He also claimed that he will bring the fight every night.
– Charlotte posted the following on Twitter, commenting on her first one on one PPV loss at lat night’s Fastlane PPV…
16-1 is a battle scar.
