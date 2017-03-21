wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Sends a Message to Undertaker, Nia Jax Comments on Victory Over Bayley

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Roman Reigns posted the following on Twitter, sending a message to the Undertaker…

– Here is a Raw fallout video, featuring Nia Jax commenting on her victory over Bayley on Raw, noting that she gets to go to WrestleMania and show the world why she’s not like most…

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Undertaker, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading