wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Tweets About Last Night’s Philly Crowd, Smackdown PPV Stat

July 24, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Baron Corbin and AJ Styles are the only Superstars to compete at every Smackdown PPV since the 2016 WWE Draft (including PPV matches).

– Roman Reigns retweeted a fan and noticed how quiet last night’s Philadelphia crowd was during last night’s WWE Battleground

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Smackdown, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading