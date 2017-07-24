wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Tweets About Last Night’s Philly Crowd, Smackdown PPV Stat
– According to wrestlinginc.com, Baron Corbin and AJ Styles are the only Superstars to compete at every Smackdown PPV since the 2016 WWE Draft (including PPV matches).
– Roman Reigns retweeted a fan and noticed how quiet last night’s Philadelphia crowd was during last night’s WWE Battleground…
Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017