– WWE’s stock closed at $19.48, up $0.34 (1.78%) from the previous close. It’s the highest the stock has closed since December 12th, when it finished at $19.93.

– Erick Rowan posted a new video as he makes his way back from his torn rotator cuff injury:

– Michael Cole posted the following pic of him and Nigel McGuinness preparing for this weekend’s UK Championship tournament: