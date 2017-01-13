wrestling / News

WWE News: Rowan Posts Mysterious New Video, Cole & McGuinness Prep For UK Tournament, Stock Up

January 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wyatt and Rowan

– WWE’s stock closed at $19.48, up $0.34 (1.78%) from the previous close. It’s the highest the stock has closed since December 12th, when it finished at $19.93.

– Erick Rowan posted a new video as he makes his way back from his torn rotator cuff injury:

– Michael Cole posted the following pic of him and Nigel McGuinness preparing for this weekend’s UK Championship tournament:

