WWE News: Rowan Posts Mysterious New Video, Cole & McGuinness Prep For UK Tournament, Stock Up
January 13, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $19.48, up $0.34 (1.78%) from the previous close. It’s the highest the stock has closed since December 12th, when it finished at $19.93.
– Erick Rowan posted a new video as he makes his way back from his torn rotator cuff injury:
– Michael Cole posted the following pic of him and Nigel McGuinness preparing for this weekend’s UK Championship tournament:
It's almost time! The debut of the wwe united kingdom championship tourney and @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/kk3xjivtBR
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 13, 2017