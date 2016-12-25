– Today is not just Christmas, but it is also the birthday of WWE Superstar Rusev. He turns 31 years old today. You can check out the birthday tweet he posted below.

Happy birthday to Jesus …….. and me of course. Merry MACHKA — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) December 25, 2016

– Enzo Amore is set for a Facebook Live session on Monday (Dec. 26) at 3PM EST. The live stream will be presented by Champs Sports.