WWE News: Rusev Celebrates Birthday Today, Enzo Amore Set for Facebook Live Tomorrow

December 25, 2016 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Today is not just Christmas, but it is also the birthday of WWE Superstar Rusev. He turns 31 years old today. You can check out the birthday tweet he posted below.

– Enzo Amore is set for a Facebook Live session on Monday (Dec. 26) at 3PM EST. The live stream will be presented by Champs Sports.

