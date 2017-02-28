– The Big Show is set to appear at Edmonton World of Wheels in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Friday at 6 PM.

– George Barrios, WWE’s Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, will do a presentation at the 25th Annual Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom Conference on March 6th at 3:05 PM ET. A live audio webcast will be available, as will a replace after the event.

– Rusev posted to Instagram revealing that he’s changed up his look with a new haircut: