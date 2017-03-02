wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Comments On Reaction To New Look, Extreme Rules PPV Pre-Sale Codes, Charlotte Flair Appearing At Milwaukee Bucks’ WWE Night

March 2, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– The pre-sale codes for WWE Extreme Rules on June 4 in Baltimore, Maryland (at the Royal Farms Arena) are ROYALFARMS and EXTREMERULES. The pre-sale begins today.

– Rusev wrote the following on Twitter about the reaction to his new look:

– The Milwaukee Bucks will host a WWE Night Friday before they take on the LA Clippers. Charlotte Flair will appear. Fans can enter a contest (click contest to win a meet and greet with Charlotte and two tickets to WWE Fastlane.

