– The pre-sale codes for WWE Extreme Rules on June 4 in Baltimore, Maryland (at the Royal Farms Arena) are ROYALFARMS and EXTREMERULES. The pre-sale begins today.

– Rusev wrote the following on Twitter about the reaction to his new look:

Why is everybody making a big deal of a simple haircut! It's hair people calm down. Opposite Samson. — Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 1, 2017

– The Milwaukee Bucks will host a WWE Night Friday before they take on the LA Clippers. Charlotte Flair will appear. Fans can enter a contest (click contest to win a meet and greet with Charlotte and two tickets to WWE Fastlane.