WWE News: Rusev Comments On Reaction To New Look, Extreme Rules PPV Pre-Sale Codes, Charlotte Flair Appearing At Milwaukee Bucks’ WWE Night
– The pre-sale codes for WWE Extreme Rules on June 4 in Baltimore, Maryland (at the Royal Farms Arena) are ROYALFARMS and EXTREMERULES. The pre-sale begins today.
– Rusev wrote the following on Twitter about the reaction to his new look:
Why is everybody making a big deal of a simple haircut! It's hair people calm down. Opposite Samson.
— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 1, 2017
– The Milwaukee Bucks will host a WWE Night Friday before they take on the LA Clippers. Charlotte Flair will appear. Fans can enter a contest (click contest to win a meet and greet with Charlotte and two tickets to WWE Fastlane.
ATTN Bucks & @WWE Fans!!
Enter to win a Meet & Greet with @MsCharlotteWWE, 2 Bucks Tix, 2 #WWEFastlane Tix NOW at https://t.co/MHnFBndp94 pic.twitter.com/OGHQpL6UNA
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2017