WWE News: Rusev Comments on Women’s Wrestling and Lana, Top 10 John Cena Verbal Smackdowns, and New Ride Along on Monday

July 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released this week’s WWE Top 10 video, which features Cena’s Top 10 Verbal Smackdowns.

– A new episode of WWE Ride Along premieres on Monday on the WWE Network after Raw. Here’s an official synopsis:

“While Kurt Angle and Big Show endure tight quarters and each other, Sheamus and Cesaro’s victory celebration hits the road to Wilkes-Barre!”

– Rusev posted the following tweet this week, offering his thoughts on women’s wrestling and his wife Lana becoming Smackdown women’s champion.

