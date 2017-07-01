– WWE released this week’s WWE Top 10 video, which features Cena’s Top 10 Verbal Smackdowns.

– A new episode of WWE Ride Along premieres on Monday on the WWE Network after Raw. Here’s an official synopsis:

“While Kurt Angle and Big Show endure tight quarters and each other, Sheamus and Cesaro’s victory celebration hits the road to Wilkes-Barre!”

– Rusev posted the following tweet this week, offering his thoughts on women’s wrestling and his wife Lana becoming Smackdown women’s champion.