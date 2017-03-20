wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Featured in New WWE/Snickers Ad, Stock Ticks Upward

March 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $21.24, up $0.15 (0.71%) from the previous close. This is the highest the stock has closed since it ended at $21.46 on February 27th.

– Lana shared a new Snickers ad that’s airing on the WWE Network featuring herself and Rusev. You can see the video below, in which Rusev gets a little crazy from hunger and starts dancing around the gym:

