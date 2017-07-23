wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Hypes Battleground Match, Styles on Facing Owens, Nakamura & Corbin Trade Barbs
– WWE posted the following video to Twitter of Rusev from last night’s WWE house show. Rusev talks about tonight’s Flag match with John Cena at Battleground:
"@JohnCena down. American flag down. @RusevBUL MACHKA!!!" The #BulgarianBrute is all confidence ahead of #WWEBattleground! #FlagMatch pic.twitter.com/Yvtm8VkSEA
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017
– AJ Styles posted to Twitter to hype his US Title defense against Kevin Owens:
Every match in @WWE is a #WWEBattleground. Every challenger, every title defense. Tonight is a no different. #USTitle #Phenomenal
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 23, 2017
– Shinsuke Nakamura was also on Twitter today, responding to a taunt from Baron Corbin ahead of their match:
I will put the last brush for our artwork.
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 23, 2017