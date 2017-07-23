wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Hypes Battleground Match, Styles on Facing Owens, Nakamura & Corbin Trade Barbs

July 23, 2017

– WWE posted the following video to Twitter of Rusev from last night’s WWE house show. Rusev talks about tonight’s Flag match with John Cena at Battleground:

– AJ Styles posted to Twitter to hype his US Title defense against Kevin Owens:

– Shinsuke Nakamura was also on Twitter today, responding to a taunt from Baron Corbin ahead of their match:

