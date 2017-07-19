wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Jokes About Shane’s Helicopter Incident, 2003 Clip of Austin & Goldberg

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Rusev took to Twitter to make a reference to Shane McMahon’s helicopter crash landing today. McMahon was on a helicopter which was forced to make an emergency landing in the ocean off Gilgo Beach in New York; there were no injuries reported.

Rusev posted, in reference to his video demanding a title shot at Money in the Bank a few months back:

– WWE posted the following clip of Goldberg and Steve Austin from Raw in 2003. Goldberg came to Austin’s aid in fending off an attack from Mark Henry and Batista and speared Ric Flair when he tried to get involved:

