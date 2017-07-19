– Rusev took to Twitter to make a reference to Shane McMahon’s helicopter crash landing today. McMahon was on a helicopter which was forced to make an emergency landing in the ocean off Gilgo Beach in New York; there were no injuries reported.

Rusev posted, in reference to his video demanding a title shot at Money in the Bank a few months back:

When you don't respond to my video messages you land in the ocean @shanemcmahon #carma #WWEBattleground — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 19, 2017

– WWE posted the following clip of Goldberg and Steve Austin from Raw in 2003. Goldberg came to Austin’s aid in fending off an attack from Mark Henry and Batista and speared Ric Flair when he tried to get involved: