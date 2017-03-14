– WZ reports that the WWE Smackdown house show in Springfield, Missouri is currently advertising a WWE Championship Match pitting AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt against each other. The show takes place on April 15th.

– Rusev joked on Twitter after Titus O’Neil lost to Big Show at Raw, referencing reports that he was squashed by Show at Fastlane due to needing shoulder surgery:

Maybe @TitusONeilWWE needs surgery as well! — Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 14, 2017

– Dolph Ziggler praised Maryse’s promo on Nikki Bella during tonight’s episode of Smackdown, posting: