WWE News: Rusev Jokes About Titus’ Raw Loss, Dolph Ziggler Praises Maryse, Upcoming SD House Show Main Event

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

WZ reports that the WWE Smackdown house show in Springfield, Missouri is currently advertising a WWE Championship Match pitting AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt against each other. The show takes place on April 15th.

– Rusev joked on Twitter after Titus O’Neil lost to Big Show at Raw, referencing reports that he was squashed by Show at Fastlane due to needing shoulder surgery:

– Dolph Ziggler praised Maryse’s promo on Nikki Bella during tonight’s episode of Smackdown, posting:

