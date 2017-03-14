wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Jokes About Titus’ Raw Loss, Dolph Ziggler Praises Maryse, Upcoming SD House Show Main Event
– WZ reports that the WWE Smackdown house show in Springfield, Missouri is currently advertising a WWE Championship Match pitting AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt against each other. The show takes place on April 15th.
– Rusev joked on Twitter after Titus O’Neil lost to Big Show at Raw, referencing reports that he was squashed by Show at Fastlane due to needing shoulder surgery:
Maybe @TitusONeilWWE needs surgery as well!
— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 14, 2017
– Dolph Ziggler praised Maryse’s promo on Nikki Bella during tonight’s episode of Smackdown, posting:
Not only is @mikethemiz the 2nd best wrestler in his marriage,
he's now the 2nd best talker. Wow @MaryseMizanin #SDLive
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) March 15, 2017